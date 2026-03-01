Lorenzo Montipo News: Concedes two in loss

Montipo made three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Napoli.

Montipo ended the game with three saves, only one of which came from inside the box, but was beaten twice, including a last-minute goal, as his side suffered the defeat. The goalkeeper has now failed to keep a clean sheet for the third consecutive game, conceding seven goals across that run while making nine saves. Next up is Sunday's clash against Bologna.