Lorenzo Montipo headshot

Lorenzo Montipo News: Concedes two in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Montipo made three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Napoli.

Montipo ended the game with three saves, only one of which came from inside the box, but was beaten twice, including a last-minute goal, as his side suffered the defeat. The goalkeeper has now failed to keep a clean sheet for the third consecutive game, conceding seven goals across that run while making nine saves. Next up is Sunday's clash against Bologna.

Lorenzo Montipo
Verona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now