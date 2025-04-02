Lorenzo Montipo News: Dependable in net

Montipo registered one save and allowed zero goals in Monday's 0-0 draw against Parma.

Montipo was steady between the posts as Verona secured a crucial point against Parma on Monday. The 29 year old made two diving saves, seven accurate long ball passes, and five throws. Montipo has struggled this season in Serie A, posting the second worst save percentage among all qualified keepers. However, he will hope to have another performance like he had against Parma this Sunday against Torino.