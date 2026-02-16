Lorenzo Montipo News: Fives saves in loss

Montipo recorded five saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Parma.

Montipo made five saves while conceding twice in Sunday's match against Parma. The goalkeeper, who has regained his starting role over the last two matches, has recorded eight saves, allowed two goals and kept one clean sheet during that span. He continues to be heavily tested, and shutouts have been hard to come by, as he has made at least two saves in each of his last 11 appearances while registering just one clean sheet in that stretch. He will face a tough road trip to AC Milan on Sunday.