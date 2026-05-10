Lorenzo Montipo News: Gives up one goal in Como clash

Montipo registered three saves and two clearances and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Como.

Montipo had a respectable performance, but Tasos Douvikas shook free in the box in the second half and kept his aplomb in front of the goal. He has blanked the opponents just once in the last 12 rounds. He has secured one clean sheet in the past five fixtures, making 12 saves and surrendering five goals over that span. Up next, Verona will face Inter away.