Lorenzo Montipo News: Gives up one goal versus Milan

Montipo registered two saves and three clearances and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus AC Milan.

Montipo swatted away a pair of menacing shots but couldn't do much on the lone goal of the game, as his defense was caught off guard by a great interplay by Milan. Still, his rearguard showed much better than in the previous contest. He has surrendered 10 goals, made nine saves and kept one clean sheet in the last five rounds. Verona will host Fiorentina next Sunday.