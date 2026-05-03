Lorenzo Montipo News: Six saves in draw

Montipo made six saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Juventus.

Montipo delivered the performance of his season in Sunday's 1-1 draw at the Allianz Stadium, making save after save against a Juventus side that generated 29 shots, including multiple stops to deny Francisco Conceicao from close range and a late effort from Edon Zhegrova. The Italian goalkeeper was beaten only by Dusan Vlahovic's direct free kick in the second half, a goal that came despite him diving the right way. Montipò has now made 78 saves, conceded 50 goals and recorded five clean sheets across 32 Serie A appearances this season. He will look to maintain that momentum in the next match against Como.