Lorenzo Montipo News: Transfers to Venezia

Montipo has agreed to a contract until 2028 with Venezia, completing a move from Hellas Verona.

Montipo makes a quick return to Serie A following the relegation and is set for his seventh consecutive season in the Italian top flight. However, he'll open the year as Filip Stankovic's deputy. He kept five clean sheets, made 91 saves and allowed 54 goals in 35 tilts while manning the sticks for a struggling side in 2025/2026.