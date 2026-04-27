Lorenzo Montipo News: Two saves in clean sheet

Montipo registered two saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Lecce.

Montipo ended a run of nine consecutive games conceding with a clean sheet, with both fixtures against Lecce now accounting for two of his five clean sheets this season. The goalkeeper was barely tested, making only two saves, which has been the pattern in his last six games where he managed just four saves while conceding eight goals. He faces Juventus next on Sunday.