Lorenzo Montipo News: Zero saves in defeat

Montipo registered no saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Fiorentina.

Montipo was beaten by the lone shot on goal he faced Saturday as Verona fell in a 1-0 home defeat to Fiorentina. Across his last five starting appearances, the veteran keeper has produced six saves and two clearances while conceding seven goals. Montipo will attempt to lead Verona back into the win column Saturday when they travel for a tussle with Torino.