Lorenzo Palmisani News: Four saves in Serie A debut

Palmisani made four saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Juventus.

Palmisani's Serie A debut came against a strong Juventus side and he acquitted himself well, stopping four shots and punching away two more crosses with Bremer's header the lone goal to beat him. The 22-year-old finished as the division's second-highest saves leader with 140 stops and racked up 14 clean sheets, but a shutout total anywhere near that looks unlikely in the top flight even as his save count is likely to climb given the gulf in quality he will face on a weekly basis. The goalkeeper will return to action Saturday against Fiorentina.