Lorenzo Pellegrini headshot

Lorenzo Pellegrini Injury: Forced off against Pisa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Pellegrini generated one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in 46 minutes in Friday's game versus Pisa before bowing out due to a thigh issue, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Pellegrini had a run-of-the-mill display, picking up some offensive stats, before getting banged up in a collision late in the first half. He's set for tests to assess the severity of the injury and determine his status for next Saturday's home game versus Atalanta. Stephan El Shaarawy replaced him in this one.

Lorenzo Pellegrini
Roma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lorenzo Pellegrini See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lorenzo Pellegrini See More
UEFA Nations League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Nov. 14, 15, 16
SOC
UEFA Nations League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Nov. 14, 15, 16
Author Image
Luke Atzert
November 14, 2024
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Euro Picks for Saturday, June 15
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Euro Picks for Saturday, June 15
Author Image
Jack Burkart
June 14, 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
Rotowire Staff
June 3, 2024
UEFA EURO 2020: Turkey v. Italy Cheat Sheet
SOC
UEFA EURO 2020: Turkey v. Italy Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
June 9, 2021
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: AS Roma v. Inter Milan Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: AS Roma v. Inter Milan Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
July 18, 2020