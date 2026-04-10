Lorenzo Pellegrini Injury: Forced off against Pisa

Pellegrini generated one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in 46 minutes in Friday's game versus Pisa before bowing out due to a thigh issue, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Pellegrini had a run-of-the-mill display, picking up some offensive stats, before getting banged up in a collision late in the first half. He's set for tests to assess the severity of the injury and determine his status for next Saturday's home game versus Atalanta. Stephan El Shaarawy replaced him in this one.