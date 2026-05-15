Lorenzo Pellegrini headshot

Lorenzo Pellegrini Injury: On track for Lazio contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 15, 2026 at 11:43pm

Pellegrini (thigh) is expected back for Sunday's game versus Lazio, as he's been practicing with no limitations in recent days, Il Messaggero reported.

Pellegrini has completed his recovery from a thigh strain that forced him to miss four matches and will likely have a back-up role behind Paulo Dybala and Matias Soule in this one. He has registered at least one cross and one corner in 16 appearances in a row, totaling 74 (26 accurate) and 47, respectively, scoring four goals, providing three assists and tallying 19 shots (six on target) and 28 chances created over that span.

Lorenzo Pellegrini
Roma
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