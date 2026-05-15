Lorenzo Pellegrini Injury: On track for Lazio contest

Pellegrini (thigh) is expected back for Sunday's game versus Lazio, as he's been practicing with no limitations in recent days, Il Messaggero reported.

Pellegrini has completed his recovery from a thigh strain that forced him to miss four matches and will likely have a back-up role behind Paulo Dybala and Matias Soule in this one. He has registered at least one cross and one corner in 16 appearances in a row, totaling 74 (26 accurate) and 47, respectively, scoring four goals, providing three assists and tallying 19 shots (six on target) and 28 chances created over that span.