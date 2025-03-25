Lorenzo Pellegrini Injury: Ready to go

Pellegrini (illness) returned to full training a few days after missing the Cagliari match, TeleRadioStereo reports.

Pellegrini was a late scratch for the Cagliari match, but his bout with the flu was short-lived. He might have an increased role with Paulo Dybala out for the rest of the season. He has recorded 11 shots (three on target), four key passes, eight crosses (four accurate) and 10 corners in his last five showings.