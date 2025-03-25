Fantasy Soccer
Lorenzo Pellegrini headshot

Lorenzo Pellegrini Injury: Ready to go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Pellegrini (illness) returned to full training a few days after missing the Cagliari match, TeleRadioStereo reports.

Pellegrini was a late scratch for the Cagliari match, but his bout with the flu was short-lived. He might have an increased role with Paulo Dybala out for the rest of the season. He has recorded 11 shots (three on target), four key passes, eight crosses (four accurate) and 10 corners in his last five showings.

Lorenzo Pellegrini
Roma
