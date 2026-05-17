Lorenzo Pellegrini headshot

Lorenzo Pellegrini Injury: Still out for derby with Lazio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Pellegrini (thigh) hasn't been selected for Sunday's bout versus Lazio.

Pellegrini seemed to be trending in the right direction, but he missed the final cut and will skip his fifth contest in a row. He'll attempt to return next week against Hellas Verona. Niccolo Pisilli and Paulo Dybala are supporting Donyell Malen in this one, while Stephan El Shaarawy and Matias Soule begin as subs.

Lorenzo Pellegrini
Roma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lorenzo Pellegrini See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lorenzo Pellegrini See More
UEFA Nations League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Nov. 14, 15, 16
SOC
UEFA Nations League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Nov. 14, 15, 16
Author Image
Luke Atzert
November 14, 2024
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Euro Picks for Saturday, June 15
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Euro Picks for Saturday, June 15
Author Image
Jack Burkart
June 14, 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
Rotowire Staff
June 3, 2024
UEFA EURO 2020: Turkey v. Italy Cheat Sheet
SOC
UEFA EURO 2020: Turkey v. Italy Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
June 9, 2021
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: AS Roma v. Inter Milan Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: AS Roma v. Inter Milan Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
July 18, 2020