Lorenzo Pellegrini Injury: Still out for derby with Lazio
Pellegrini (thigh) hasn't been selected for Sunday's bout versus Lazio.
Pellegrini seemed to be trending in the right direction, but he missed the final cut and will skip his fifth contest in a row. He'll attempt to return next week against Hellas Verona. Niccolo Pisilli and Paulo Dybala are supporting Donyell Malen in this one, while Stephan El Shaarawy and Matias Soule begin as subs.
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