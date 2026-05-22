Lorenzo Pellegrini headshot

Lorenzo Pellegrini Injury: Unfit for season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Pellegrini won't be available against Verona due to some soreness near an old scar in his thigh, although he'll make the trip to support his teammates, Corriere dello Sport relayed.

Pellegrini could technically make the bench but won't play because of some muscular discomfort, missing his sixth contest in a row. He's been a regular throughout the season and performed better than in the past one, scoring seven goals, assisting four times and notching 47 shots (20 on target), 49 chances created and 127 crosses (37 accurate) in 31 displays (25 starts).

Lorenzo Pellegrini
Roma
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