Lorenzo Pellegrini headshot

Lorenzo Pellegrini Injury: Will miss multiple matches

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 5:55am

Pellegrini has been diagnosed with a right flexor strain and will be sidelined for about a month, Sky Italy reported.

Pellegrini will return at some point in May because of a fairly serious thigh injury. Manu Kone (thigh) will be back soon and will contribute to replacing him alongside Stephan El Shaarawy, Neil El Aynaoui and Robinio Vaz, depending on how aggressive the coach wants to be in each game.

Lorenzo Pellegrini
Roma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lorenzo Pellegrini See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lorenzo Pellegrini See More
UEFA Nations League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Nov. 14, 15, 16
SOC
UEFA Nations League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Nov. 14, 15, 16
Author Image
Luke Atzert
November 14, 2024
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Euro Picks for Saturday, June 15
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Euro Picks for Saturday, June 15
Author Image
Jack Burkart
June 14, 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
Rotowire Staff
June 3, 2024
UEFA EURO 2020: Turkey v. Italy Cheat Sheet
SOC
UEFA EURO 2020: Turkey v. Italy Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
June 9, 2021
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: AS Roma v. Inter Milan Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: AS Roma v. Inter Milan Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
July 18, 2020