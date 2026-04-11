Lorenzo Pellegrini Injury: Will miss multiple matches
Pellegrini has been diagnosed with a right flexor strain and will be sidelined for about a month, Sky Italy reported.
Pellegrini will return at some point in May because of a fairly serious thigh injury. Manu Kone (thigh) will be back soon and will contribute to replacing him alongside Stephan El Shaarawy, Neil El Aynaoui and Robinio Vaz, depending on how aggressive the coach wants to be in each game.
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