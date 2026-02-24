Lorenzo Pellegrini headshot

Lorenzo Pellegrini News: Assists from corner in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Pellegrini assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and seven corners in Sunday's 3-0 victory against Cremonese.

Pellegrini's whipped in corner to the near post Sunday setup the opening Roma goal as they ran roughshod over Cremonese in a 3-0 home victory. The attacking-midfielder led the attack with eight crosses (two accurate) and seven corners across his 72 minutes of play. Over his last five appearances (five starts) in all competitions, Pellegrini has created 11 chances from 28 crosses (nine accurate) and 17 corners.

Lorenzo Pellegrini
Roma
More Stats & News
