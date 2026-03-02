Lorenzo Pellegrini News: Consecutive games with assist
Pellegrini assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 3-3 draw versus Juventus.
Pellegrini would link up with Evan N'Dicka in the 54th minute, finding him for the second goal of the match. This marks Pellegrini's second assist of the season, both coming in their past two games. He is up to five goal contributions in 19 appearances (15 starts) this season.
