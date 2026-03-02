Lorenzo Pellegrini headshot

Lorenzo Pellegrini News: Consecutive games with assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Pellegrini assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 3-3 draw versus Juventus.

Pellegrini would link up with Evan N'Dicka in the 54th minute, finding him for the second goal of the match. This marks Pellegrini's second assist of the season, both coming in their past two games. He is up to five goal contributions in 19 appearances (15 starts) this season.

Lorenzo Pellegrini
Roma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lorenzo Pellegrini See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lorenzo Pellegrini See More
UEFA Nations League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Nov. 14, 15, 16
SOC
UEFA Nations League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Nov. 14, 15, 16
Author Image
Luke Atzert
November 14, 2024
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Euro Picks for Saturday, June 15
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Euro Picks for Saturday, June 15
Author Image
Jack Burkart
June 14, 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
Rotowire Staff
June 3, 2024
UEFA EURO 2020: Turkey v. Italy Cheat Sheet
SOC
UEFA EURO 2020: Turkey v. Italy Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
June 9, 2021
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: AS Roma v. Inter Milan Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: AS Roma v. Inter Milan Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
July 18, 2020