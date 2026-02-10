Pellegrini worked between the lines to link Roma's midfield and attack as the hosts came out aggressive and pinned Cagliari deep with early pressure. He helped steady things after the break by recycling possession and pulling Cagliari out of shape before the decisive goal finally came. While he did not post a direct goal contribution, Pellegrini was a constant threat on set pieces, delivering six crosses (two accurate), taking three corners, and creating two chances to keep pressure on in the final third.