Lorenzo Pellegrini News: Pedestrian versus Lazio

Pellegrini recorded one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate), one key pass and one corner in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Lazio.

Pellegrini got the call after not featuring in the previous game but only put up a small amount of stats across the board offensively and wasn't a big factor. He'll compete with Bryan Cristante, Tommaso Baldanzi and Eldor Shomurodov the rest of the way, depending on how aggressive the coach wishes to be. He has notched six shots (two on target), four key passes, seven crosses (two accurate) and nine corners in his last five appearances. He has been an unused sub thrice in the last six matches.