Lorenzo Pellegrini News: Scores consolation goal

Pellegrini scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 5-2 loss to Inter Milan.

Pellegrini would bag the final goal of Sunday's match in a bit of a depressing way, only lowering the deficit to three in a rough loss. This brings him to four goals and two assists on the season in 23 appearances (19 starts). He is now up to three goals in his past five appearances, although two have come in UEL play.