Lorenzo Pellegrini News: Sends in three crosses versus Lecce

Pellegrini (illness) had two key passes, three crosses (one accurate), two tackles (one won) and three clearances in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Lecce.

Pellegrini got the nod after dealing with the flu before the break and, while he wasn't too impactful in the final third, he put together a well-rounded display. He should have a larger load without Paulo Dybala (thigh). He has tallied nine shots (two on target), four chances created, six crosses (two accurate) and 10 corners in his last five displays.