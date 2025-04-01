Lorenzo Pellegrini News: Sends in three crosses versus Lecce
Pellegrini (illness) had two key passes, three crosses (one accurate), two tackles (one won) and three clearances in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Lecce.
Pellegrini got the nod after dealing with the flu before the break and, while he wasn't too impactful in the final third, he put together a well-rounded display. He should have a larger load without Paulo Dybala (thigh). He has tallied nine shots (two on target), four chances created, six crosses (two accurate) and 10 corners in his last five displays.
