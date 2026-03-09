Lorenzo Pellegrini headshot

Lorenzo Pellegrini News: Six crosses in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Pellegrini generated six crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Genoa.

Pellegrini recorded six crosses in Sunday's loss, his sixth consecutive match with at least four crosses. He also set a season high with three accurate crosses and has recorded multiple in five straight matches. He did all this despite being subbed off in the 56th minute for Neil El Aynaoui.

Lorenzo Pellegrini
Roma
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lorenzo Pellegrini See More
