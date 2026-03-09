Lorenzo Pellegrini News: Six crosses in loss
Pellegrini generated six crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Genoa.
Pellegrini recorded six crosses in Sunday's loss, his sixth consecutive match with at least four crosses. He also set a season high with three accurate crosses and has recorded multiple in five straight matches. He did all this despite being subbed off in the 56th minute for Neil El Aynaoui.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lorenzo Pellegrini See More
-
Football Predictions
UEFA Nations League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Nov. 14, 15, 16November 14, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Euro Picks for Saturday, June 15June 14, 2024
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty TakersJune 3, 2024
-
Daily Fantasy Soccer Cheat Sheet
UEFA EURO 2020: Turkey v. Italy Cheat SheetJune 9, 2021
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: AS Roma v. Inter Milan PreviewJuly 18, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lorenzo Pellegrini See More