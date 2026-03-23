Lorenzo Pellegrini News: Strong playmaking against Lecce
Pellegrini created four scoring chances and had one shot (one on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and seven corners in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Lecce.
Pellegrini led his team in multiple offensive categories and matched his season highs in key passes and corners, but his teammates didn't capitalize on his feeds. He has launched multiple crosses in the last 14 games, totaling 66 (23 accurate), scoring three goals and notching three assists, 16 shots (seven on target) and 27 chances created over that span.
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