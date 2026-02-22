Lorenzo Pirola Injury: Available against Leverkusen

Pirola (head) is an option for Tuesday's second leg clash against Leverkusen in the Champions League, the club posted.

Pirola took a knock to the head in the first leg against Leverkusen last week, but after being kept on the bench over the weekend as a precaution, the defender is back in the squad for Tuesday's return clash against the Werkself. That's a major boost for the Greeks, as he's a locked-in starter along the back line and is expected to step right back into his usual role. That said, if he's eased in from the bench, Giulian Biancone would be next in line to slide into the starting spot.