Lorenzo Pirola Injury: Comes off injured Wednesday

Pirola was replaced after finishing the first half with a head wound during Wednesday's match against Bayer Leverkusen.

Pirola will hope to avoid serious damage but will be questionable for the second leg of the Champions League play-off stage. He has been a regular starter in the back line, but his place could be taken by Giulian Biancone if he's forced to rest in future contests. Prior to Wednesday's clash, Pirola racked up 34 clearances, 16 interceptions and one clean sheet over eight UCL games.