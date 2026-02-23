Lorenzo Pirola News: Scores in return

Pirola (head) scored a goal and played 90 minutes in Saturday's 2-0 win over Panetolikos.

Pirola would play over the weekend in league play and make his return, with the defender not only playing the full 90 but also notching a goal. This is major news for the club, as they gain back a starter for UCL play, having yet to miss a start this season. He should immediately return to a starting role, needing a great game to make the 2-0 comeback.