Lorenzo Pirola News: Unused in league play

Pirola (undisclosed) was unused off the bench in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Levadiakos.

Priola was back in play Saturday but has yet to see the field, being limited to a bench spot and not yet testing his legs. He will then hope to be an option for UCL play, potentially preserving himself for Tuesday's outing. He has yet to miss a start in UCL play all season, likely to resume the role if fit enough.