Lorenzo Venturino News: Registers shot late in match

Venturino registered one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Juventus.

Venturino entered the match as a sub for Alessandro Zanoli in the 63rd minute of play. He tried his only shot of the match in the 84th minute but the attempt was blocked before it was able to reach the target. Additionally, his 27 minutes played marked a new season high.