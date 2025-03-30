Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lorenzo Venturino headshot

Lorenzo Venturino News: Registers shot late in match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Venturino registered one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Juventus.

Venturino entered the match as a sub for Alessandro Zanoli in the 63rd minute of play. He tried his only shot of the match in the 84th minute but the attempt was blocked before it was able to reach the target. Additionally, his 27 minutes played marked a new season high.

Lorenzo Venturino
Genoa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now