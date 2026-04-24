Lorran Injury: Called up for Parma meeting

Lorran (coach's decision) has been selected for Saturday's clash with Pisa.

Lorran is back in the squad after three matches, as Pisa are undermanned without Matteo Tramoni (undisclosed) and Rafiu Durosinmi (undisclosed) and will be a deep option in a couple of positions. He last featured in early January. He has recorded two off-target shots, one inaccurate cross and four tackles (three won) in his last five bench appearances.