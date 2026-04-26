Lorran News: Deployed late against Parma

Lorran (coach's decision) had one tackle (one won) and six passes and drew one foul in 10 minutes in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Parma.

Lorran saw some action late in the game after being reinstated, but he didn't do a lot. His availability going forward could depend on the absences in his roles. He has scored once and logged three shots (one on target), one chance created and four crosses (one accurate) in nine cameos throughout the season.