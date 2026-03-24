Lorran News: DNP in Como contest

Lorran (coach's decision) didn't star in Sunday's 5-0 loss to Como.

Lorran was brought back to the team after three tilts, as Pisa were dealing with a few absences, but stayed on the bench for the whole game. Among the rarely utilized players, Calvin Stengs got minutes over him. He hasn't been fielded since late January, and it remains to be seen whether he'll be able to re-enter the rotation in the near future.