Louicius Deedson Injury: Away on international duty

Deedson will miss the weekend's MLS match against Colorado Rapids after leaving for World Cup international duty, according to the MLS Player Status Report.

Deedson is already set to join the Haitian national team, which makes him ineligible for his club. He has contributed from wide areas in Dallas' attack, and his call-up stacks on top of the existing absences of Bernard Kamungo (lower leg) and Anderson Julio (lower leg), leaving the squad without three key forward-area players simultaneously for this fixture. Both Santiago Moreno and Joaquin Valiente are consequently expected to start on the flanks.