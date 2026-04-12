Louicius Deedson News: Nets first MLS goal

Deedson scored a goal while taking two shots (one on goal), crossing three times (two accurate), creating a chance and making four interceptions during Saturday's 1-1 draw with St. Louis.

Deedson opened the scoring in the 48th minute while leading Dallas with four interceptions during the draw. The goal was the first in Deedson's MLS career as he's combined for three shots, two chances created and four crosses over his last three appearances with Saturday's match being his first start of the year.