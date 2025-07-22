Louie Barry News: Joins Sheffield on loan

Barry has been sent on loan to Sheffield United from Aston Villa, according to his parent club.

Barry is going to see yet another season on loan away from Aston Villa, as the forward has joined Sheffield United for the season after serving the 2024/25 season with Stockport and Hull City. He was cut short by injury in the last season, now having the best time on loan in his two stints. He will now hope to do better this time around and will look to earn first team minutes wih Villa in the 2025/26 season.