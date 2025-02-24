Louis Leroux News: Bangs goal in first start

Leroux scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-1 win over Lens.

Leroux made his first career start Sunday and delivered a strong performance in midfield. He scored the opening goal in the first half, his first with Nantes, and set season highs with two shots, two chances created, and three tackles. His playing time could increase in the upcoming matches after that display, beginning with Sunday's game against Marseille.