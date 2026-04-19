Louis Leroux News: Three crosses off bench

Leroux recorded three shots (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Brest. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 56th minute.

For the first time since Oct. 19, Lerox attempted more than two crosses. Since then, he has logged three accurate crosses. Leroux has lost a regular role, having been axed from Nantes' starting XI since mid-March with just 51 minutes across four games the team played.