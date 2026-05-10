Louis Mouton Injury: Gets start and injury

Mouton was injured and subbed out in the 61st minute of Sunday's 1-1 draw against Strasbourg. He had one shot (zero on goal) before exiting the match.

For the first time since April 11, Mouton was able to get himself a spot in Angers' starting XI, not long after he was dropped due to perceived inconsistent form. Unfortunately for him, he was barely able to get over an hour's worth of minutes due to an undisclosed injury. Mouton will look to get healthy before Angers' regular-season finale next weekend at Brest.