Louis Mouton Injury: Out three months

Mouton (knee) has undergone successful surgery on his left external meniscus and will be sidelined for approximately three months, the club announced.

Mouton had been stretchered off in tears during Sunday's clash against Strasbourg after a non-contact knee injury, and the surgical intervention confirms he will miss the start of the 2026/27 campaign in addition to the remainder of the current season. The midfielder ends the campaign with two goals and one assist across 32 appearances (24 starts), having been one of Angers' most creative performers throughout the season before the cruel injury brought his year to a premature end.