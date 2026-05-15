Louis Mouton Injury: Set for surgery

Mouton (knee) is set for surgery on his meniscus, according to manager Alexandre Dejeux, per Antoine Raguin of Ouest France.

Mouton had to be stretchered off last match after a non-contact injury and appears to be heading towards a decent absence, as meniscus surgery has been confirmed. Unfortunately for the midfielder, this will not only end this season for him, but it will also likely delay his start to the next campaign, as his recovery could take anywhere from three to six months. He will hope for no setbacks, ending this season with two goals and one assist in 32 appearances (24 starts).