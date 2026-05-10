Louis Mouton Injury: Stretchered off, season over

Mouton was stretchered off in tears after injuring his left knee without contact during Sunday's 1-1 draw against Strasbourg, according to Cyril Olives-Berthet of L'Equipe.

Mouton had been on the pitch for 61 minutes before going down alone clutching his left knee, remaining on the ground for several minutes before being carried off on a stretcher with his face buried in his hands in clear distress. He returned to the touchline at the final whistle with his leg immobilized and needing support to walk, painting a deeply concerning picture of the severity of the issue. If the injury proves as serious as feared, Mouton would end the season with two goals and one assist alongside 31 crosses and 22 chances created across 32 Ligue 1 appearances (24 starts), having been one of Angers' most creative performers throughout the campaign.