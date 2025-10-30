Mouton contributed two shots, two tackles and one interception in Wednesday's draw at the Velodrome, being decent in the first half and creating a lot of problems for Marseille's midfield. The Angevin, however, couldn't finish the game as he was suffering from an issue around his thigh area. Mouton will likely be assessed in the coming days to know the extent of the issue and will hope to be back available for Sunday's clash against Lille, as he is a regular starter in the heart of the game under coach Alexandre Dujeux. If he had to miss the game, Marius Courcoul would be the expected option to replace him.