Mouton delivered his side's lone goal while setting season highs in shots and accurate passes, finishing with five attempts, 40 accurate passes and three chances created as the match swung following an early ninth-minute red card. After failing to register a goal contribution in his first 14 league appearances, he has since recorded three in his last five, including two goals on 12 shots and one assist from seven chances created, while contributing six tackles and three interceptions defensively.