Louis Munteanu Injury: Begins running
Munteanu (lower leg) has begun running on the grass and is expected to make a return after the international break, reports Donald Wine of the District Press DC.
Munteanu seems to be on the right track of recover following his lower leg injury. If all goes well during the break, he is expected to make a return at New England on April 4. The forward had only made three appearances off the bench this season, recording five crosses with six shots made.
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