Louis Munteanu headshot

Louis Munteanu Injury: Suffers lower leg injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Munteanu is set to miss time due to a lower leg injury, the MLS reported Friday.

Munteanu will be unavailable for at least the week four visit to Chicago Fire, reducing his team's options attacking options. However, he has only been used as a substitute so far during his first MLS campaign. While the full extent of the issue is still unclear, Tai Baribo will be expected to feature in the short term.

Louis Munteanu
D.C. United
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