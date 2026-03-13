Louis Munteanu Injury: Suffers lower leg injury
Munteanu is set to miss time due to a lower leg injury, the MLS reported Friday.
Munteanu will be unavailable for at least the week four visit to Chicago Fire, reducing his team's options attacking options. However, he has only been used as a substitute so far during his first MLS campaign. While the full extent of the issue is still unclear, Tai Baribo will be expected to feature in the short term.
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