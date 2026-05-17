Louis Munteanu News: Five shot in draw

Munteanu had five shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus St. Louis City SC.

Munteanu thought he had snatched a stoppage-time winner, but his finish was wiped out by VAR for an offside on Lucas Bartlett's header in the buildup, denying D.C. United a dramatic late breakthrough. He logged five shots across 90 minutes alongside Tai Baribo up front, but none were on target as St. Louis held firm in a compact defensive shape that limited the hosts to just five shots on goal. Munteanu now sits on four MLS goals this season through 10 appearances (five starts).