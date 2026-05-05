Louis Munteanu News: Nets brace

Munteanu scored two goals to go with six shots (three on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus New York City FC.

Munteanu did it all for DC United for Sunday, recording both team goals while sealing the away win vs NYCFC. Since returning from injuey, he's recorded three goals in just the last two matches, having made 11 shots (six on target) while creating three chances and winning two tackles in that span.