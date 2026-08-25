Louis Munteanu News: Scores in loss

Munteanu scored a goal off four shots (one on target), created one chance and drew two fouls during Saturday's 3-1 loss against Charlotte.

Munteanu bounced back after two so-so games and, after not being able to find the target during the first half, he used a neat finish into the far post to open the scoring for D.C. United in the 55th minute. This puts to an end a six-game scoreless streak but the forward will have to do it much more consistently to raise his fantasy stock. When he plays, he usually takes a lot of shots so its just a matter of converting those chances at a higher rate.