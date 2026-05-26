Louis Munteanu News: Scores opener in 4-4 draw

Munteanu scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 4-4 draw versus CF Montreal.

Munteanu scored his fifth goal of the season in his sixth start of the year. All six starts have come in a row, and all five goals have come in these starts. He took five shots in this game, which was the fifth time out of his six starts that he has attempted this number and the fourth time that he has put at least two shots on target.