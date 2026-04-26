Louis Munteanu News: Spot start and goal

Munteanu scored one goal to go with five shots (three on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-2 win versus Orlando City SC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 75th minute.

Tai Baribo (thigh) out Saturday meant D.C. United needed someone else to pair up with Jackson Hopkins up top, and the team selected Munteanu. Its decision ultimately paid off, with the last of his three on-target shots deflecting off defender Luis Otavio and past goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau for a goal. At least until Baribo is healthy, with his return date unknown, Munteanu looks like Hopkins' striker partner moving forward.